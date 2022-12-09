Crash
Chaves County Sheriff's Department

A woman was taken to a hospital with injuries early Thursday following a two-vehicle accident just south of Roswell.

Chaves County Undersheriff Charles Yslas said the accident involving a car and truck occurred at 7:41 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 285 and Charleston Rd. He added, though the woman's injuries are considered non-life-threatening, the car she was driving was totaled.