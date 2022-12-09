A woman was taken to a hospital with injuries early Thursday following a two-vehicle accident just south of Roswell.
Chaves County Undersheriff Charles Yslas said the accident involving a car and truck occurred at 7:41 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 285 and Charleston Rd. He added, though the woman's injuries are considered non-life-threatening, the car she was driving was totaled.
The accident remains under investigation, but Yslas said it appears the car was traveling on Main Street when a truck was pulling out of Charleston Rd. It was then that the two vehicles collided.
Yslas added it appears the heavy morning fog was a contributing factor in the crash, a reminder of the importance of driving carefully in low visibility conditions.
“There is a lot of driving too fast in conditions, and with the fog and everything the way it is, they should have their headlights on. They should be traveling a little bit slower,” he said.