Anderson Bethany

A unit from the Chaves County Sheriff's Office parked outside the Anderson- Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday afternoon after a woman reportedly fired a gun in the air in the parking lot. No one was reportedly injured and Undersheriff Charles Yslas said the suspect was taken into custody. 

 Alex Ross Photo

A local woman who reportedly fired a gun in the parking lot of a Roswell funeral home Friday and then fled police has pled not guilty to one criminal count.

Electronic court records indicate Savannah Romero, 33, entered the plea to one count of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer when she appeared in Chaves County Magistrate Court Monday.