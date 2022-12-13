A local woman who reportedly fired a gun in the parking lot of a Roswell funeral home Friday and then fled police has pled not guilty to one criminal count.
Electronic court records indicate Savannah Romero, 33, entered the plea to one count of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer when she appeared in Chaves County Magistrate Court Monday.
Magistrate Judge E.J Fouratt set Romero's bond at $5,000 cash or surety.
The plea comes after Chaves County Sheriff's deputies along with officers from the Roswell and New Mexico State Police Departments responded Friday afternoon to a report of gunfire at the Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory on South Main Street.
Court records show that at 2:52 p.m. a Hispanic woman wearing black pants and a red shirt with her hair tied in a bun was reported to have fired a handgun while in the funeral home parking lot before running eastbound.
At the time, Undersheriff Charles Yslas said no one was injured, but court documents say a Roswell Police officer observed a woman matching that description running through a field approaching Onyx Drive. The officer then went to Onyx Drive and saw the woman crouching down behind a red truck, as if to hide.
After ordering the woman to show her hands, court filings state she ran north between a fence and a residence and then turned west.
A resident of the house showed the officer which direction the woman went. Accompanied by other law enforcement, the officer then reportedly found Romero in a shed. She was then detained and arrested.
Per court records, Romero is currently also awaiting trial on 14 criminal counts in an unrelated case from September. Those charges include kidnapping, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery; extortion and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Romero's trial in that case is scheduled for March.