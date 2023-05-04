A woman whose four dogs were killed after they escaped from her family’s property in February was sentenced in Roswell Municipal Court on Tuesday after pleading no contest to four misdemeanor counts of possessing a vicious animal.
The sentence is based on a plea agreement between attorneys representing the owner of the dogs, Danielle Tavarez, and the city of Roswell. It includes 45 days of probation, a requirement to maintain fencing around her home considered adequate enough by Animal Services to contain the animals within and to ensure those animals are licensed and vaccinated as required.
Tavarez is also being required to pay the $29 court fee for each of the four misdemeanor counts, according to the court.
Each violation of this section of Roswell’s Municipal Code usually includes a minimum $100 fine, but in this case, it has been deferred.
Two of Tavarez’s dogs were shot to death by a Roswell Animal Control officer and the other two were euthanized by animal services.
An animal services officer, Sebastian Shultz, wrote in a memo about the Feb. 7 incident that he shot to death two of Tavarez’s dogs when he came upon all four — two adults and two puppies — attacking a fifth dog not very far from Tavarez’s home in the 1500 block of South Monroe Avenue.
All five of the dogs involved were described as pitbull mixes. The four dogs owned by Tavarez were related.
The other two dogs owned by the women ran away from the location, possibly because they were scared of the sound of Shultz firing the rifle he carries in his patrol vehicle at the other two dogs.
The third dog was found by animal control and the fourth dog eventually made its way home. Tavarez was told she needed to turn in the fourth dog to Animal Services. Both of those animals were euthanized.
The City Attorney’s Office wrote in March that when an officer “reasonably determines” that a dog is vicious that it can be impounded. And “in the event that such an officer reasonably determines that the vicious dog cannot be safely apprehended and constitutes an immediate danger to any person or domesticated animal, the officer is authorized to destroy such dog immediately without further notice to any responsible party.”
However, the code also recognizes that the owner might not “knowingly” realize that their pet is vicious.
This case had been postponed from the original trial date in late March.