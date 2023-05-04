A woman whose four dogs were killed after they escaped from her family’s property in February was sentenced in Roswell Municipal Court on Tuesday after pleading no contest to four misdemeanor counts of possessing a vicious animal.

The sentence is based on a plea agreement between attorneys representing the owner of the dogs, Danielle Tavarez, and the city of Roswell. It includes 45 days of probation, a requirement to maintain fencing around her home considered adequate enough by Animal Services to contain the animals within and to ensure those animals are licensed and vaccinated as required.