Women and children spending some time at a local women's shelter can enjoy a backyard with grass, a raised flower garden bed, a picnic table with an umbrella, some climbing rose bushes, a bench swing, a firepit and a children's playhouse.
The Garden of Hope at the Roswell Homeless Coalition's women's shelter on Bland Street was dedicated Saturday afternoon by members of Altrusa International of Roswell, which coordinated the work and funding for the project. Also attending were representatives of the homeless coalition and other community members.
“I know the kids and women are really starting to enjoy having somewhere nice to sit during the day and having the kids have someplace safe to play,” said Erica Boggs, coalition director. She shared that she and her children once lived at the shelter after they lost their home during the COVID pandemic. During the past year, she said, the coalition has housed about 100 people in the men's and women's shelters, with about 60 able to transition to other housing.
Fifteen women and children are in the women's shelter now, which is the capacity for that facility. Ten men are living in the men's shelter, which can house up to 16. She estimated that about 100 people are homeless in Roswell.
Boggs gave a talk to Altrusa in February and told the members what she really wanted was improvements to the yard area of the women's shelter.
Altrusa members raised funds and received donations of goods from several local businesses. They also did the work, which included planting grass and rose bushes, and coordinated with other community volunteers. That includes shelter residents, who will maintain the yard.
The club also received a $3,820 grant for future improvements. Claudette Foster and Gail Lucier, two of the project leaders, said that they expect new additions to include a vegetable garden, a sprinkler system and benches.
Matt Klipstine, a New Mexico Military Institute employee and a homeless advocate, gave some remarks as well. That included remembering a time in his life when an accident and injury caused him to rely on family members, without whom, he said, he would have been homeless.
“Not everybody has the family safety net that I was blessed to have,” he said.
He added that some cities have demonstrated that, even if their populations have severe issues with mental health and drug addiction, homelessness is not a big problem when adequate housing options exist. He likened it to people with challenges playing musical chairs, with the person unable to get to a chair being the one who won't make it.
According to Klipstine, 64.8 million working U.S. residents have less than $400 in savings and no retirement funds and are about 118 days, or four months, from homelessness.
Altrusa President Shelley Olson spoke as well, including encouraging people to donate or volunteer for the garden effort or to other community organizations benefiting those in need.