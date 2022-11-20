20221120-GardenofHope.jpg

Members of Altrusa International of Roswell celebrate the dedication of the Garden of Hope on Saturday afternoon at the Roswell Homeless Coalition's women's shelter on Bland Street. Roswell Homeless Coalition Director Erica Boggs, third from left, suggested the backyard improvement project to Altrusa when they asked how they could help. Some of the lead volunteers for what became a community-wide project were Gail Lucier, on left; Altrusa President Shelley Olson, fifth from left; and Claudette Foster, sixth from left.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

Women and children spending some time at a local women's shelter can enjoy a backyard with grass, a raised flower garden bed, a picnic table with an umbrella, some climbing rose bushes, a bench swing, a firepit and a children's playhouse.

The Garden of Hope at the Roswell Homeless Coalition's women's shelter on Bland Street was dedicated Saturday afternoon by members of Altrusa International of Roswell, which coordinated the work and funding for the project. Also attending were representatives of the homeless coalition and other community members.