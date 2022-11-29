Large signs went up Wednesday along West Country Club Road and West Sycamore Avenue, where the construction of hundreds of homes is planned. In all capital letters, the signs explain why activity at the site has ceased: “Work suspended” it reads. “Pending the City of Roswell's funding of the MIRP”
The acronym MIRP stands for the city's Municipal Infrastructure Reimbursement Program. Officials will discuss whether to reauthorize it during the Finance Committee meeting at City Hall that begins at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
“We've put our project on hold. And it will remain on hold through the city council meeting when (MIRP) is on the agenda,” said Jim Mitchell of J & H Services, Inc., one of the developers of The Oaks, which would gradually add 900 single-family homes to the city's housing stock over the course of more than a decade.
“We have a contract and (the city) isn't making good on it,” Mitchell said. “Everything we've done is predicated on what the city of Roswell wanted us to do.”
City staff recommended to the city's Legal Committee on Nov. 17 that MIRP have a budget of $750,000. The program was first approved in October 2021 to make the building of single- and multi-family dwellings more attractive in Roswell, which is suffering from a housing shortage.
With MIRP, city government provides a financial incentive to prospective developers with a partial rebate for constructing municipal infrastructure on each home. The streets, sidewalks and lines connecting the new residences to water and sewer services must be completed under all specifications of the city engineer. Such work for each home would bring about a rebate of up to $10,000 and for each multifamily unit there would be a return of up to $5,000.
MIRP is “an investment,” he said. “It's to incentivize builders to come to Roswell.” Mitchell explained that the money is recouped by the city within about a year and that it will also earn revenue from spending and property taxes paid by the homeowners over many subsequent years. More housing would make Roswell a better candidate for new businesses to open up, he said. “Business isn't going to come to Roswell without more housing,” Mitchell also pointed out.
Mayor Timothy Jennings and Councilor Robert Corn said during the Legal Committee meeting that funding for the program might not be available.
Jennings also said the city was “bankrupt” but later modified the remark by saying, “there is no extra money.”
Jennings said Monday there are other questions about the city's program, such as whether it's the right way to assist businesses within the type Roswell's type of local government, a municipal corporation, he said.
He explained that such projects should “be split among the wards,” that “the city needs infill” development and that Roswell doesn't have the energy-based revenue that some other cities in state receive to operate such programs, such as Hobbs.
“We'll look at it and see where we are,” Jennings added. “We're not going to fire any policemen to fund that development.”
Mitchell didn't say what would happen to the housing planned along West Country Club Road if the city didn't adequately fund the program for this fiscal year. He did say that the city should consider looking at how well the Gross Receipts Tax is doing or even take some money out of the city's emergency fund. “They're looking at this wrong,” Mitchell said. “This looks like a hell of an opportunity to get things straightened up.”
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308 or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.