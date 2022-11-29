MIRP Sign

Construction equipment sat dormant on Monday behind the enormous sign on the corner Country Club Rd. and N. Sycamore Ave.

Large signs went up Wednesday along West Country Club Road and West Sycamore Avenue, where the construction of hundreds of homes is planned. In all capital letters, the signs explain why activity at the site has ceased: “Work suspended” it reads. “Pending the City of Roswell's funding of the MIRP”

The acronym MIRP stands for the city's Municipal Infrastructure Reimbursement Program. Officials will discuss whether to reauthorize it during the Finance Committee meeting at City Hall that begins at 4 p.m. on Thursday.