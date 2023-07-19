The Roswell Independent School District hosted a workshop last week for people interested in knowing more about the role and limitations of public school board members in New Mexico.
Tony Ortiz of Ortiz and Zamora Attorneys at Law LLC was the presenter. The Santa Fe-based law practice has represented numerous school districts and post-secondary education institutions across the state.
It’s typical for people recently elected to school boards to be “surprised,” he said. “Both in good and bad ways.”
A list of what board members do includes making policies that consistently keep in mind the needs of students along with planning and setting goals, adopting a budget and instructional standards, and ensuring school facility and bond issues are met.
They also advocate for schools and communicate with the community, but more often highlight the larger picture.
Ortiz recommends that someone considering running for this type of elected office not look toward settling scores or micromanaging. And he presented several questions potential candidates should ask themselves before declaring their candidacy.
Are you ready “to work on the effectiveness of our board? Do you have a vision for your community and high expectations for all students?” Ortiz said.
He also provided a list of wrong reasons for running for a school board seat: “Pet projects, special interests, concerns about particular employees, political power, national political issues, or special access.”
Ortiz had a prepared list highlighting situations that a board member shouldn’t expect to handle, such as evaluating teachers, becoming involved with the creation of news releases and school newsletters, telling cafeteria workers what foods to serve and attempting to take control of hiring and firing of employees — including making threats toward the superintendent.
Selecting a superintendent is one of the most important jobs for a school board. This is the school district’s chief executive officer and the employee who is the administrator and supervisor. The superintendent will employ, assign, fix salaries, terminate and discharge, Ortiz explained.
New Mexico Statutes, Section 22-5-14, further explains the powers and duties of local superintendents. They carry out the rules and policies that come from both the local school board and state education officials and prepare the district’s budget using recommendations from school-level staff and provide it to board members for their approval, for example.
While it’s helpful for board members to assist the superintendent in anticipating problems, the superintendent is the person whom “all information should flow through.”
A board member also shouldn’t “directly communicate with employees or community members regarding confidential problems,” according to Ortiz.
Instead, it’s better to refer the person with the problem to the employee or manager who is closest to the situation. That could be a school principal or even the employee involved. Often, the best solutions come from sources closer to the issue than from those in upper management, he noted, but letting the superintendent refer the issue to the right person is also a viable option, he noted.
Ortiz also talked about why seeking a board seat to oust a superintendent could backfire. It might turn out that not enough of the other people on the board would agree. That public effort might result in damaging the crucial working relationship going forward.
If the effort were to be successful, it could cost the school district a substantial amount of money. Breaking that employee’s contract might require compensating this person for the remainder of the contract period. Not to mention the additional cost of hiring another superintendent and the loss of “institutional knowledge,” Ortiz stressed.
He suggested board members try working through differences and “learning the art of compromise.”
“Does the work of the board matter?” Ortiz asked. “Yes.”
It's important to keep in mind that the board has power but individual board members don't, Ortiz also said.
Making a difference in the lives of students requires preparing for board meetings by going through materials supplied by staff, attending all meetings and honing in on what’s best for the students.
Among other ways to make the position easier is to be supportive of the district and its employees — even if your opinion wasn’t what prevailed when it came time to vote — and to obey all rules that apply to board members and “be a stickler for ethics,” he emphasized.
Two seats on the RISD board of trustees are up for election on Nov. 7 as part of the Regular Local Election Ballot: Districts 2 and 4. Board President Hope Morales announced last month she won’t be seeking another term reporting District 2. Board member Hilda Sanchez, who represents District 4, intends to run for her seat again.
