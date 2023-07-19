Attorney talks about board members's roles, responsibilities

Tony Ortiz, of Ortiz and Zamora Attorneys at Law LLC, talked about the roles and responsibilities of public school board members. The topic was the subject of a Roswell Independent School District workshop held July 11.

 Terri Harber Photo

Tony Ortiz of Ortiz and Zamora Attorneys at Law LLC was the presenter. The Santa Fe-based law practice has represented numerous school districts and post-secondary education institutions across the state.