The Xcel Energy Foundation is distributing almost $400,000 in grant funding to more than 50 nonprofits across the region as part of an overall community giving program that invested close to $1.4 million with area nonprofits in 2021.
“Xcel Energy’s commitments to our Texas and New Mexico communities go beyond providing clean energy and reliable service to our customers,” said Adrian Rodriguez, president, Xcel Energy–New Mexico, Texas, in a press release. “Through Xcel Energy Foundation grants and employee giving, we are playing a large role in boosting the quality of life for our 398,000 customers in more than 100 area towns and cities — a number that includes 1,650 employees who live and work in Texas and New Mexico.”
This week, the Xcel Energy Foundation is delivering $397,900 in grant funding to 51 area nonprofits that submitted requests through the Foundation’s STEM Career Pathways, Community Vitality and Environmental Sustainability focus areas. These focus-area grants are disbursed once a year, according to the press release, and reflect Xcel Energy’s diversity, equity and inclusion commitments while laying the groundwork for strong community impact.
In addition to the focus-area grant funding, the Xcel Energy Foundation has matched employee donations to area United Way organizations dollar for dollar, doubling employee gifts to $590,600. This figure represents an 11% increase in employee giving from 2020.
In addition to United Way support, Xcel Energy employees and retirees accounted for $21,000 in Volunteer Energy grants in 2021 by working together on teams to support nonprofit efforts. In total, employees gave 9,100 volunteer hours to 119 area nonprofits in 2021. The national group Independent Sector estimates these volunteer efforts had an economic impact of $260,300 on the communities in Xcel Energy’s Texas-New Mexico service area.