Market Walk rendering

The city of Roswell and MainStreet Roswell have developed this rendering of the planned Market Walk project in the downtown area, just south of East Second Street.

 Submitted Graphic

The Market Walk project planned by the city of Roswell and MainStreet Roswell to turn a few blocks in the downtown area into an event venue and gathering space is in the midst of environmental and site studies now, according to an Xcel Energy regional manager.

A portion of the future Market Walk is on land that was a former power plant operated by Xcel, or Southwest Public Service Co. The plant was decommissioned about 40 years ago, said Mike McLeod, Xcel community relations regional manager for South Texas and New Mexico, so the company is undertaking a two-phase environmental study of the site before it conveys ownership to the city or MainStreet Roswell.