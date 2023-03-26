The Market Walk project planned by the city of Roswell and MainStreet Roswell to turn a few blocks in the downtown area into an event venue and gathering space is in the midst of environmental and site studies now, according to an Xcel Energy regional manager.
A portion of the future Market Walk is on land that was a former power plant operated by Xcel, or Southwest Public Service Co. The plant was decommissioned about 40 years ago, said Mike McLeod, Xcel community relations regional manager for South Texas and New Mexico, so the company is undertaking a two-phase environmental study of the site before it conveys ownership to the city or MainStreet Roswell.
“What we are doing is completing due diligence studies,” McLeod said. “That is a very common practice when you are conveying some land.”
He said that Xcel has assumed the financial responsibility for the soil and environmental studies, with a final report expected in about three weeks. Should remediation work be required, he said, then he would expect discussions to occur among all the parties to decide how to proceed.
“We do not have deep concerns,” McLeod said. “Everyone is doing their due diligence to make sure it goes forward, and we are certainly doing our part.”
MainStreet and the city have been cooperating on the project, which involves several blocks and alleys from East Walnut to East Second streets, with the east-west borders being South Grand and South Virginia avenues. The project is expected to have a railway theme because it is near the railroad tracks and is intended to improve the landscaping, the walkways and the lighting in the area. It also will create the infrastructure for food trucks and other vendors, and will provide play areas and open and covered spaces for festivals, concerts and other events.
A 2019 Great Blocks grant from New Mexico MainStreet for $100,000 paid for design and preparation of construction documents. A 2022 Great Blocks grant gave $2.1 million to build the project. The city has committed to provide matching contributions either in the form of funding or, according to city officials' prior comments, in-kind contributions such as possible street improvements and the time and expertise provided by city engineers, planners and other professionals.
With the departure March 16 of a former Community Development director, Interim City Manager Mike Mathews said he does not yet have a lot of information to share on the project. “I’m sure as this project moves forward, there will be more discussions with council on plans and timelines,” he said.