Rishi Sharma interviewing WWII veteran Manuel Martinez in Roswell

Rishi Sharma interviews WWII veteran Manuel Martinez about his life and experience as a Marine during World War II, including his combat in the Battle of Iwo Jima. Sharma has come to Roswell three times to interview Martinez. Since 2016, Sharma has traveled across the nation and occasionally overseas to record interviews with those from allied nations who saw combat during World War II.

 By Alex Ross

Seven years of living out of a car and subsisting off of fast food is not a lifestyle one would normally think of as rewarding, but for Rishi Sharma, it is the chance to meet and record the oral histories of World War II combat veterans that makes it worth it.

“There's a lot that goes into it, but it's worth it because I get to meet my heroes every day,” said Sharma.