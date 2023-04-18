Seven years of living out of a car and subsisting off of fast food is not a lifestyle one would normally think of as rewarding, but for Rishi Sharma, it is the chance to meet and record the oral histories of World War II combat veterans that makes it worth it.
“There's a lot that goes into it, but it's worth it because I get to meet my heroes every day,” said Sharma.
At an age when many of his peers are graduating from college and preparing to go out into the world, Sharma, the 25-year-old from southern California, has already seen much of it, all while reaching decades back into history.
With his camera, tripod and a laptop equipped with editing software, Sharma has traveled to every state in the nation since 2016, with the exception of Wyoming, along with the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada to interview some of the last surviving warriors who tasted the acrid smoke and heard both the discordant cries and explosive thunder of those battles, putting it all on the line to stem the advancing tide of Nazi Germany and imperial Japan.
The ranks of the Greatest Generation are thinning with the passage of time, with veterans now in their 90s or 100s. According to December 2021 data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 234 World War II veterans die every day. It's a statistic that adds urgency to chronicling their histories while they are still alive.
“It's just so important to preserve those stories on video,” Sharma said.
Since 2021, Sharma has visited Roswell three times, most recently in March, to record the thoughts and recollections of one of the last surviving U.S. Marines from the Battle of Iwo Jima.
For Sharma, Manuel Martinez, a 100-year-old retired plumbing contractor who has lived in Roswell since 1948, is a living history book. Born in Clayton, Martinez was a product of rural America, the son of the owner of a general store during the Great Depression, who spent much of his childhood toiling away on a farm.
Later, as a rifle platoon sergeant of Company K in the third battalion of the Fourth Marine Division, Martinez was stationed in the Pacific where he saw combat on four islands, including on Iwo Jima.
Martinez was among the 70,000 U.S. Marines in 1945 who waded through the waters towards the famed island held by Japanese forces who relentlessly fired mortars and shells at Martinez and his fellow warriors.
“The shells were coming all around us, it was a terrible thing and all I could do is pray to the Lord,” Martinez said, recounting an episode where he and his fellow Marines came under fire while attempting to wrest control of the island from Japanese forces.
Throughout the days of battle, Japanese forces would employ guerrilla warfare tactics, snipping at the Marines before blending back into the jungle island.
According to the Military Times, Martinez would voluntarily lead a platoon into enemy territory, where they took out a Japanese strong point in a cave from which mortars were fired, exacting heavy casualties on American forces.
After accomplishing that task, Martinez and his platoon discovered a second cave of Japanese forces. He and his men subsequently carried out a grenade attack on the enemy, before entering the cave himself and killing 15 Japanese troops. For his feats on Iwo Jima, he was awarded the Silver Star.
Sharma's recorded interviews with veterans are generally brief, about an hour in length consisting of insights from the subjects about their early lives, time in the military, experience in battle, postwar years and any advice they have for future generations.
The veteran and their families are provided with free DVDs of the interview, while a version is also posted on the website and YouTube channel of Sharma's nonprofit organization Remembering World War II.
But Sharma says he has dedicated more time towards Martinez, conducting numerous hours of interviews with him, saying he believes Martinez's recollections and life deserve a more in-depth treatment than most of his other subjects.
“He is just a very special man, just with his upbringing the amount of combat he saw and the fact that he was the leader of a whole platoon,” he said. Those hours of interviews with Martinez, Sharma explained, could later provide the basis for a book or documentary.
Funding for Sharma's travel expenses comes from donations, along with advertising revenue from his Remembering WWII YouTube channel, which has 212,000 subscribers and whose interviews on the channel garner a couple of million views each day.
“I don't take a salary. All the money we get goes toward getting more veterans on camera and the travel expenses, the camera gear, the gas, that kind of thing,” he said.
For Sharma, those aged soles represent the moral compass of America, who demonstrated a caliber of bravery and collective action that generations that came after have failed to live up to.
“Keep in mind this generation changed their birth certificates to get in the service, a lot of them who were underage. Nowadays people would do that to get out of the service. It's a different mentality,” Sharma said.
Beyond the harrowing stories, Sharma said, it is the values forged in war and trials of the Great Depression he finds so admirable, including their optimism, willingness to sacrifice, and civic involvement that he credits with bettering the quality of American life and laying the foundation of a prosperous post-war middle class.
“They took all those things they experienced and they put it into their families and their community,” he said.
The history and stories of World War II have fascinated Sharma going back at least his adolescence, where he would immerse himself in the books and movies of that conflict.
“Watching... (the 1998 World War II film) 'Saving Private Ryan', who could watch that and (not) get that feeling in the pit of your stomach of just pride that you share the identity of these people, that you are an American,” Sharma asked rhetorically.
One book in particular, “Citizen Soldiers” by Steven Ambrose, a collection of the stories of World War II combat veterans from D-Day until the war's end on the European continent had an impact on Sharma. “I was just amazed reading some of the experiences of these men and I felt so insignificant that at 16, I had done nothing in comparison to what they did (while) just a few years older than me,” he explained.
He was especially drawn to the story of one of the veterans in “Citizen Solider.” Lyle Bouck, a 21-year-old Second Army Lieutenant who led a platoon during the Battle of the Bulge that held off 500 Germans. Bouck and members of his platoon who survived were then taken prisoner by the Germans.
Sharma was so amazed by Bouck's story he researched him and discovered that Bouck was still alive. After finding Bouck's phone number, Sharma one night decided to try and call him. When he did he was greeted by a woman on the other end of the phone.
“I said is this Lyle Bouck the war hero? And she laughed and said 'no, but if you call in the morning he will talk to you,” Sharma recalled.
He took up the offer, and the next day did speak with Bouck over the phone.
“It just struck me that he is telling me about his experiences. I realized I am holding the book in one hand to his chapter and I am holding the phone in the other,” Sharma said.
Astounded by the lack of obstacles to contacting Bouck, along with his accessibility and willingness to talk, Sharma began looking up information on other surviving combat veterans and found similar results.
Soon though, hearing their voices was not enough, so one day after school, Sharma rode his bicycle to nearby retirement homes in hopes of meeting some of this vanishing generation of warriors.
When he arrived, Sharma recalls he encountered a receptionist at the front desk, and politely asked if he could meet some World War II veterans. Puzzled by his request, the receptionist contacted the director of the home, who called Sharma into his office and asked him why he wanted to meet them.
At the time, Sharma just wanted to become acquainted with the veterans and be in their presence, but knowing how unusual that sounded, he instead said that he wanted to interview them.
“That sounded like a good excuse,” he recalled.
Sharma was introduced that day to about 25 veterans living in the home and was offered the use of an abandoned office to use as a makeshift studio.
“The veterans were so happy to share their stories, They were really just enthused to have young blood around them,” Sharma recounted.
Later that day, he asked his mother to buy him a camera, which she did. Since then he has spoken on camera with some 2,000 veterans, so emersed in it he would even skip classes in school to conduct the interviews, traveling to other retirement homes and veterans organizations, tapping their first-hand accounts of battle.
Eventually, the local newspaper and TV stations learned of Sharma's pastime and did stories on it. To expand his reach and get out word of his mission, the young oral historian began seeking out journalists, including reporters with the Associated Press.
“I just sent them a big email,” Sharma recalled. But only one reporter replied, a correspondent from the Los Angeles Bureau of the Associated Press, who would do a story that was picked up by other publications to coincide with Veterans' Day.
Undeterred, Sharma forged ahead. He would be contacted by CBS News, which in turn inspired more press, and brought Sharma tips connecting with more veterans, and resulted in about $120,000 in donations to cover his travel costs via GoFundMe.
“It was amazing to me that so many people believed in a 19-year-old that they would give them that kind of money,” he explained.
Without exception, Sharma said, the veterans and their families have been welcoming and receptive to him and his work. That hospitality was even extended overseas.
For example, in one instance, Sharma went to Australia in hopes of interviewing a veteran who had been taken prisoner by the Germans during the war. Already in the country, Sharma phoned the man who was hard of hearing. He was shouting into the phone asking for an interview, so the veteran could hear him.
The veteran soon was able to pick up the word interview and asked if Sharma was seeking an interview with him.
“He says 'I can't hear you, I won't be able to pick up when or why you want to do it, but I will tell you this, if I can help you I will,” Sharma recalled. Motivated by those words, Sharma booked a plane ticket to the other side of Australia where the veteran lived, rented a car and drove to the man's house.
The veteran, Sharma said, lived up to the pledge he made over the phone.
“We did a great interview. It was a long interview. I took him out to dinner and we just had a nice time,” he said.
What Sharma plans to ultimately do with the countless hours of conversations he does not know for sure, floating the idea of a future book or documentary. But beyond capturing the history of the subjects who appear on camera, the interviews can provide closure to the families of those who died in battle.
“On our channel, I have had numerous experiences where family members, relatives of those who were killed, have watched videos and found out for the first time how that person died,” he said.
That alone, Sharma said, gives the whole project meaning for him.
“I feel like regardless of what I do and what happens to the interviews, I feel like that little bit itself makes it worth it because these people gave their lives,” he explained.
If you know a WWII combat veteran that would like to speak with Rishi Sharma for a recorded interview, he can be reached at 1-202-315-8743.
