Young parents plan for the future

University High School seniors in the GRADS program pose Friday at the school. They are among the nine students in the program graduating this week.  

 Terri Harber Photo

Friday was finals day for seniors at University High School (UHS), an alternative high school campus in the Roswell Independent School District.

The UHS campus is home to the largest GRADS program in the state. The GRADS acronym stands for Graduation, Reality and Dual-role Skills.