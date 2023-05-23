Young parents plan for the future

Friday was finals day for seniors at University High School (UHS), an alternative high school campus in the Roswell Independent School District.
The UHS campus is home to the largest GRADS program in the state. The GRADS acronym stands for Graduation, Reality and Dual-role Skills.
The local program for young parents has grown since pandemic rules about group gatherings have relaxed. One reason is that the in-person aspect of GRADS sets it apart from the other GRADS across the state as most others are conducted online, said Jamie Nevarez, who oversees the GRADS program at UHS.
The young parents, and some expectant young parents, come to campus for GRADS one day a week as part of their class schedule.
Another advantage for these students is that there is on-site child care, Nevarez said.
These students “get to take their kids and eat their lunch together,” she noted.
The idea is to support these students, who have often been raised in non-traditional family settings, as well as suffered serious life setbacks early on.
The program not only helps them have a better chance to graduate from high school, but they learn critical parenting and life skills that can lead not only to self-sufficiency but also to become “contributing members of society,” according to the GRADS statewide website.
This includes teaching students to be economically independent, which includes providing tools to help them reach career readiness and to achieve a good life balance between work and family.
Nevarez added to that by emphasizing that the GRADS program also provides the students involved with a sense of camaraderie. This year, there were 24 students total, with nine who graduate this week.
Molly Ledesma, now 17, spent several years originally living in Indiana with her mother and her mother's boyfriend. She moved back to Roswell in January. Ledesma is weighing whether to continue her studies after graduation. She said she wants to take classes in Early Childhood Education.
“I’ve always enjoyed helping kids,” she said.
However, her next priority is entering the work world. She was looking forward to starting her first-ever job on Monday.
Some of the students brought their little ones with them that day. Milo, age 3, was alternating between playing with blocks and running around the room. He also managed to find a bug and kill it.
Milo’s surprise seemed to gradually turn into a sense of accomplishment. Most of the adults giggled, crinkled their noses and simply said “Ewww!” and “Yuck!”
Ledesma turned 15 when Milo was born. The toddler’s dad was only 16 at the time and remains in Indiana.
"I've learned a lot," she said of her experience.
Annette Villa, 20, had dropped out of high school in her sophomore year. Three years after that, she became pregnant.
She had already been in a serious vehicle accident that injured her spine. Then, her little girl, Elanie, now age 2, was born with her umbilical cord wrapped around her neck.
“They took her away right after birth,” Villa said. “I had to get up and start walking so I could see her.”
Doctors were also concerned about Villa’s own condition. It was suspected she might have cancer.
Elanie was transported to Albuquerque for further care, but Villa was told to wait until it was determined whether she had cancer.
“I didn’t know if my daughter was still alive,” she remembered.
After doctors allowed her to be discharged from the hospital, she found a ride and made her way north to be with her newborn daughter.
“She was laying in bed with a lot of tubes sticking out of her,” Villa said.
Besides holding her baby, she recalled that people at Ronald McDonald House were very helpful and that she had to fill out a lot of paperwork.
Things had been good after Villa and her daughter had been home for a couple of months. However, she said that “I thought postpartum depression was hitting me.”
Villa was craving some sort of change. She’s considering attending college and becoming a nurse, perhaps a midwife.
“I just wanted to go to a school and get some help,” she noted. “Now, I’m here. Graduating.”
Students interested in the local GRADS program can contact Nevarez at jnevarez@risd.k12.nm.us.
