Eighteen local riders participated in the Horse Show Friday night at the Bob Crosby Arena on the fairgrounds as part of the 2022 Chaves County 4-H and FFA Fair.

Three “Boosters," a non-competitive grouping of ages 6 to 9, and novice, junior and senior groups tested themselves and their horses in up to 10 events: altered mare, altered gelding, Showmanship, Western Pleasure, Western Horsemanship, Discipline Rail, Ranch Horse Pleasure, barrels, poles and trails.

Tags