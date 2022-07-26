Eighteen local riders participated in the Horse Show Friday night at the Bob Crosby Arena on the fairgrounds as part of the 2022 Chaves County 4-H and FFA Fair.
Three “Boosters," a non-competitive grouping of ages 6 to 9, and novice, junior and senior groups tested themselves and their horses in up to 10 events: altered mare, altered gelding, Showmanship, Western Pleasure, Western Horsemanship, Discipline Rail, Ranch Horse Pleasure, barrels, poles and trails.
Barrels and poles were judged based on speed and maneuvering the obstacles. Trails was based on the ability of riders and their horses to navigate items that could be found on ranches, farms or the range. For most of the other events, Judge Kayce Patterson of Corona inspected the horses and the kids’ control and skills with them. Patterson was assisted by Ali Huskey, a Berrendo 4-H member.
“They are great kids, respectful,” Patterson said, “And they take feedback well.”
Georgia Bader, one of the directors of the show along with Lee Randeau, said the number of participants remained about the same as in previous years.
“We ride once a month with the kids,” Bader said, referring to herself and her husband, Scott Bader, the rodeo superintendent for the fair. “The horse program teaches them about responsibility. When they come to compete, it is about having fun and about camaraderie.”
While competitors winning ribbons in the various events were announced Friday, a Thursday awards ceremony also will recognize them and the overall champions for the competitive age categories.
Boosters were Bronx Champion, Emmett Pirtle and Kimber Kormendy. Novices were Sara Knight, Josie Pirtle and Mazie Pirtle. Juniors were Ella Hobbs, Molly Pirtle, Dub Swinney and Avery Lawless. Seniors were Haylie Evans, Emma Hobbs, MaKayla Kormendy, MaKenzie Kormendy, Hailee Lance, Aislyn Monk, Colby Prince and Bailey Swinney.
Public events for the fair continue through Friday night at the fairgrounds at 2500 S.E. Main Street.