The Leadership Roswell Alumni Association has chosen three individuals and a couple to receive 2022 Community Leadership Awards. A banquet at the New Mexico Military Institute is planned for June 23 to recognize the honorees. This is the third of four articles about the award recipients.
Seeing dramatic changes in the lives of young New Mexico residents is what has kept Tina Sisneros working at the New Mexico National Guard Youth Challenge Academy for more than 20 years.
The program has had 42 “cycles” or cohorts since it opened here in 2001, about two a year, although COVID-19 restrictions closed the residential program for more than a year. This year 2,000 cadets will have completed the program, with an average 74% pass rate among cadets for receiving their high school equivalency degree. Some continue on to complete high school elsewhere, enter the military, enter the workforce or enroll in college.
“I enjoy seeing a cadet start at a kindergarten level and they get 17 weeks of instruction and after 17 weeks they were passing the GED,” Sisneros said.
A Roswell native, Sisneros is now the director of the Youth Academy and its staff of 38. She has received the 2022 Leadership Roswell Alumni Association Commitment to Youth Award.
The award has been given to 23 people since 2019 and recognizes Chaves County residents for their contributions to youth and for being a “reputable person” who is “respected in the community and recognized for high moral standards.” Prior recipients have included school board members, superintendents, sports and activities coaches, and community volunteers working with youth-oriented causes or organizations.
Sisneros and her husband, John, who met while attending Roswell High School, had been graduate equivalency diploma (GED) instructors for local schools when they joined the Youth Academy when it opened.
Sisneros admits that the program's culture and environment came as a shock initially. “Cadre,” or direct student supervisors responsible for discipline, are stationed in classrooms and use their “command and control” voices to ensure correct behavior. Cadets often are required to do marching tours, push ups or other physical work as consequences for misconduct. Strict rules prohibit cellphones, and TV, movie or music privileges come only on weekends and only if earned.
But Sisneros said that she soon learned to appreciate the program because of the changes in the lives of cadets.
“It takes about a year to get used to Challenge. If you are a civilian, it takes a year to get used to the military environment. If you are in the military, it takes about a year to realize that it is a quasi-military program, not just a strictly military program," she said. "But it is amazing to see the transition in the kids because they come and they are hungry for that structure and discipline that they haven't received wherever they came from, whether it was public school or whether it was homeschool. After about a month and half, you can see the change within them and how much they really appreciated that, appreciated the structure, being held accountable, the integrity that they are required to have.”
She said she soon decided after joining the organization that she would stay there and plans to do so until her eventual retirement. Over the years, she has earned bachelor's and master's degrees in social work from New Mexico Highlands University and has been an instructor, education director, deputy director and now the head administrator of the Roswell program.
“I knew I loved the program and I wanted to be part of it,” she said. “I didn't think past maybe two years, three years. I can definitely say that it never crossed my mind that someday you will be the director of the program. I just knew that I wanted to be a part of it.”
One of 40 programs in the nation but the only one in New Mexico, the local program is situated on its own campus near the Roswell Air Center. It is also unique from others for its association with a college, Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell.
Cadets who participate in the five-and-half month residential program study with the college to earn their high school equivalency credential, complete life and job skills courses, gain up to 24 college credits and possibly receive employability certificates in a vocational program.
Cadets also must contribute at least 40 hours during the residential part of the program to Chaves County schools and educational centers, cemeteries, community events, parades and other civic causes.
After completing the residential program, cadets enter a post-residential period for a year during which they remain in contact with Youth Academy advisors or cadre, who help them achieve their educational and life goals.
When not working, Sisneros said her time is filled with friends and family. She and John have been married for 37 years and have two sons, 31 and 23. She also likes to do crafts and to bake and said she especially likes to share her homemade items with others during the holidays or if she thinks they could use some cheering up.
Apryl Kirkham, the Youth Academy deputy director who has known Sisneros since 2004 and worked with her for more than 11 years, was one of the nominators. She said that Sisneros demonstrates care and compassion to the cadets and has their interests foremost in her mind when making decisions.
“They respond well to her,” Kirkham said. “They treat her with respect. And when she addresses them at a ceremony or gathering, it is with that perfect balance of firmness but fairness.”
Amy McVay Tellez, executive director of the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico, the second nominator, said that she has known Sisneros for more than five years. Tellez first worked with Sisneros because of Character Counts! of Chaves County, which develops programs to educate local students about the “five pillars” of character and to honor people who display them. Tellez, a board member of the nonprofit, said she doesn't think any other educational program in Roswell has the same infusion of character instruction as the Youth Challenge program. After first working with Sisneros on Character Counts, Tellez then worked with cadets to honor the late Judge Alvin Jones, who helped create the local Character Counts program. That work led to donations to the Historical Society in honor of Jones that are used for scholarships for local students, which now include Youth Challenge cadets.
Tellez said she considers Sisneros “Miss Sunshine” at the academy, but added that cheer and warmth look a little different at a school with a military environment.
“She is the sunshine there at the Youth Challenge Academy, but it is always in a strict manner,” Tellez said. “She is all heart, and it is a heart that is always about those kiddos.”
