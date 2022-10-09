20221007 ag speaking parao.jpg

Jason Pareo, a member of Valencia County 4H, speaks during the junior novice agriculture public speaking competition Thursday afternoon at the Eastern New Mexico State Fair. Jason was named grand champion in the junior division.

 Juno Ogle

Three relatively new contests at the Eastern New Mexico State Fair are intended to give youth some agriculture-related experience outside the show ring.

Thursday, 4H and FFA members competed in the agriculture science fair and public speaking contests, and winners of the New Mexico Beef Feeder Contest were announced.