Three relatively new contests at the Eastern New Mexico State Fair are intended to give youth some agriculture-related experience outside the show ring.
Thursday, 4H and FFA members competed in the agriculture science fair and public speaking contests, and winners of the New Mexico Beef Feeder Contest were announced.
The contests were organized by the New Mexico State University College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Science in Las Cruces. Winners received prizes including belt buckles and scholarships to NMSU ranging from $250 to $2,000.
Frannie Miller, NMSU assistant professor of agricultural economics and agricultural business, said it was great to see the youth participating in person at ENMSF this year. The contest started in 2020 and because of the pandemic had to be conducted virtually.
“It was such a difference because of having the kids here and interacting,” she said.
Miller was the main organizer for the contest, but she also credited Loralee Hunt, Broadview, with helping the contest take off.
“The coolest thing has been watching the towns where someone has been kind of a champion and starting growing it. She goes in and meets with the FFA teacher and they sat down and they were doing a workshop to help the kids write their speech,” Miller said.
“She’s been incredible as far as supporting it,” she said.
Hunt is an attorney with the SouthWestern Power Group near Broadview, where her family has had a ranch for 100 years.
Her son, Remington, won grand champion of the senior division for his speech on carbon credits, earning a $1,000 scholarship for the high school junior.
“It’s a good life skill. It really is. We really are teaching a lot of young people. If you watch the contest, there was a lot of young people getting out of their comfort zones and presenting in front of a large group of people,” Remington said.
“It’s a big confidence-builder being able to go up there and present your topic,” he said.
Contestants competed in the novice and junior novice, and junior and senior divisions. The younger competitors talked about their experiences and lessons learned through showing animals. Jason Pareo, a member of Valencia County 4H, gave a speech about the increasing rates of suicide among farmers, and won grand champion of the junior division.
In the science fair, contestants displayed posters on their research, gave a presentation to judges and answered their questions.
A third contest that began earlier in the year is the New Mexico Beef Feeder Contest, which teaches participants the business and economic aspects of beef production. Participants raised a calf born in 2021 and delivered it to a Tucumcari feedlot. Using software, they were able to keep weekly records of its progress in feeding, such as its average daily weight gain. They were tested on their general knowledge, a visual appraisal of the calf and record keeping.
Trippton Angell was named grand champion, earning him a $2,000 scholarship.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.