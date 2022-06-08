The local arm of Camp Invention is convening this week for its 15th year in Roswell, led by local educator Peggy Bohlin.
This year 136 kids entering kindergarten to sixth grade are learning about chemistry, biology, physics, robotics and other science disciplines by participating in four different experiments during the camp at First United Methodist Church on North Pennsylvania Avenue. The camp began Monday and ends Friday. The various age groups all work on the same projects but engage at different levels of learning.
The projects are developed by the national Camp Invention group, part of the National Inventors Hall of Fame. It has about 1,400 affiliated camps nationwide, Bohlin said.
The projects this year include Robotic Aquatics, which involves learning about ocean environments and designing an aquatic habitat for a robotic fish and a symbiotic life form that students can choose; Spacecation, where campers learn about planetary and space science and construct devices used by astronauts and space vehicles; the Attic, teaching students how art can be enhanced with new materials and technologies; and the Marble Arcade, where students apply physics and engineering principles to design a functioning system for a ball to roll down a cardboard structure.
Bohlin's team includes Assistant Director Marcus Bohlin, Administrative Assistant and Leadership Intern Analisa Villa, and college-age interns, certified teachers and parent volunteers. They said that in addition to science, kids are learning life skills such as problem-solving, team-building, sharing and developing good character traits such as creativity, responsibility and respect.
“I like seeing kids being excited about science, being excited about learning,” said Bohlin. “This is fun, and they are learning and they are not realizing that they are learning.”
Roswell High School physics teacher Anna Bensinger is in charge of a class for older students this session and has been teaching at the camp for about 12 summers. She was leading a Marble Arcade session Tuesday morning and said that kids were learning about potential energy, kinetic energy and engineering processes.
“They are breaking out of textbooks and worksheets,” she said. “Hands-on is everything. I can't stress that enough. I do this is in the classroom and I do this here.”
Bohlin said she was grateful to First United Methodist Church and the many donors who contributed this year.
“We had generous support from many businesses, clubs, organizations and individuals,” she said. “We had a tremendous amount of partial scholarships that we were able to provide this year.”
Various other organizations in Roswell and Chaves County are offering short-term camping experiences this year as well, including Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, churches and the city of Roswell.