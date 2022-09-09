An incident that resulted in an elk being euthanized earlier this year at the Spring River Zoo occurred when staff were moving the animals, the zoo’s director said Thursday.
An adult female elk named Patty was injured on April 28 when she and a male elk, Garrett, were being moved from the exhibit, according to a citation in a report of a routine inspection conducted July 28 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
A press release this week from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said the animal welfare activist organization provided a tip to the USDA about the incident and notes it’s the zoo’s second citation for failure to maintain safe enclosures for animals.
The elk were being moved from the exhibit they share with their offspring, Alexis, to a holding pen so repairs could be made to a sprinkler, Zoo Director John Wright said.
“We were limited in the timing that we had to move the animals because we were working with outside entities to make the move occur,” he said.
The holding pen had undergone repairs and zookeepers believed the work was done, but overlooked that a panel of the fence was missing.
“To be quite honest, it was an issue where it was just a lapse of follow-up,” Wright said.
“We had a contractor that said he was going to do it. The keepers who were occasionally in there didn’t see it” missing, he said.
“The male was able to go through that missing panel and the female got her leg caught in it,” Wright said.
A local vet the zoo partners with was contacted and after an examination, determined the left cannon bone was irreparably shattered. Patty was then sedated and euthanized on site, according to the USDA report.
Wright said it was about two hours from the time of the injury to when Patty was euthanized, which he said was longer than he would have liked.
“We have to work with our vets, we have to make sure everything is squared away. We have to make sure the public is secured, we had to make sure the other animals were calm and isolated as well,” he said.
Wright said the incident was an unfortunate learning experience.
“The repercussions of that is we had to sit down with our contractor, we had to sit down with our keepers. Everyone accepts responsibility for it. Everyone has strived to make sure that those types of incidents never happened again and everyone has learned from this,” he said.
Wright defended the zoo staff and said it isn’t possible to train for every situation.
“It was a lesson learned that we have to thoroughly go over and make sure everything is done prior to that (moving animals),” he said.
“I believe the parties that were involved in that decision have used it as a professional growth experience,” he said.
The panel was replaced following the incident, the USDA report said.
The federal agency labeled the most recent citation as “critical” and a “repeat.”
The USDA cited the zoo in a July 2021 inspection for an incident earlier that month in which a black bear escaped its enclosure. The bear was one of two bears and a mountain lion being held temporarily for the Alameda Park Zoo while their enclosures were being repaired.
The citations are noted in the reports, but do not include any kind of fines or penalties for the city.
In its press release, PETA called for people to avoid the zoo and urged the city to send the animals to “reputable facilities where they would receive the proper care they need.”
PETA renewed its long-standing criticism of the Spring River Zoo last year over concerns of the welfare of a longhorn steer with overgrown hooves. At the time, the zoo did not have a chute to help immobilize the 20-year-old steer for the procedure and it was rehomed with an undisclosed adopter. A chute was later constructed in the ranch exhibit.
PETA has also continued its criticism of the zoo’s facilities. Since 2017, the organization has been critical in particular of the concrete bear exhibit as well as what it called in the latest press release “cramped, barren enclosures” for other animals.
The organization has repeatedly offered the city $10,000 if it would allow its two bears to be relocated to a sanctuary, which the city has repeatedly refused.
Wright was scheduled to appear Thursday night before the Roswell City Council to seek approval of awarding design work for new bear and ranch exhibits.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
