An incident that resulted in an elk being euthanized earlier this year at the Spring River Zoo occurred when staff were moving the animals, the zoo’s director said Thursday.

An adult female elk named Patty was injured on April 28 when she and a male elk, Garrett, were being moved from the exhibit, according to a citation in a report of a routine inspection conducted July 28 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.