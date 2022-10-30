Roswell city councilors are once again considering changes to Spring River Zoo fees and the possibility of providing more free days for local residents.
John Wright, the zoo director since July 2021, talked about fees at the Roswell City Council General Services meeting held Wednesday at City Hall.
He said the city has surveyed 90 other zoos, as well as other types of family attractions, to get a sense of how the local zoo fees and charges compare.
Speaking about some of the other New Mexico zoos — including ones in Albuquerque, Carlsbad, Alamogordo and Clovis — Wright said he thinks the city to be "pretty spot on.”
The survey also found that the average entry fee for a government-operated zoo is $4.91, very close to the $5 adult rate charged for local residents at Spring River Zoo.
Reduced rates are available for children, people age 60 and older, active military and veterans. Free entry is offered for children age 3 and younger, Friends of the Zoo members, people age 60 or older every Friday, the first Saturday of every month for Roswell residents and the annual Spring River Zoo Day (July 31).
Wright said the recommendation is to keep the entry-fee structure the same for the most part but to consider an increase in fees for people 60 and older, active military and veterans -- if they come from outside of Roswell.
Wright is also considering reducing membership fees and increasing the perks that would be associated with membership.
Wright himself said he is not necessarily recommending more free days.
“The Spring River Zoo free days is one of the most generous in the country,” he said, explaining that most local residents get 13 free days a years, with 52 free days for older Roswell residents.
“Offering more free days will impact our membership numbers as well as our revenues,” he said.
But he said he met and had discussions with City Councilor Juliana Halvorson, who wanted to see more free days, and has talked about it with Councilor Juan Oropesa, who had mentioned to Wright that not all people can go to the zoo on Saturdays.
Halvorson said one of her ideas is to give residents a certain number of free days for each water bill they pay, which would allow them to choose which days to attend. But Wright said one drawback with that idea is that tenants whose landlords pay the water bill would miss out. Halvorson said tenants in those situations might be able to pick up coupons or tickets for free days at the water billing office if they can prove residency.
Oropesa reiterated his position that he thinks the zoo should always be free to families and children.
“I am of the opinion, like I have always said, the zoo should be free,” he said, “and I will stand by that opinion even if I am in the minority.”
Oropesa said other operations of the city lose money, but yet the city is not willing to let children enter the Roswell Museum or the zoo for free.
Halvorson said she does believe in the need for fees to help cover operational costs and improve animal enclosures.
The city first began charging zoo fees in March 2021. It took the city council many meetings and forums before it decided to approve entry fees in December 2020.
The fees are part of a cost-recovery strategy for certain venues and facilities, a strategy that adopts a “user pays” philosophy. That is both to reduce the burden to the city budget and to allow those sites and attractions to earn money for improvements.
Wright is expected to bring the fee changes and free day proposals to future city council committee meetings for a vote.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.