The city is considering a few changes to Spring River Zoo entry and membership fees, including possibly adding more free days for local residents.

Roswell city councilors are once again considering changes to Spring River Zoo fees and the possibility of providing more free days for local residents.

John Wright, the zoo director since July 2021, talked about fees at the Roswell City Council General Services meeting held Wednesday at City Hall.