Four youth are getting a chance to learn about being a zookeeper at the Spring River Zoo’s first camp aimed at teenagers.
On the first day of the camp Monday, Luis Arnendariz, Trent Lueuano, Peyton David and Lakyn Taylor learned about animal habitats, created models of different habitats and learned about the diet of the zoo’s coatimundis as they helped prepare a meal for them.
Throughout the week, the campers will get a behind-the-scenes look at how the zoo takes care of the animals, Zoo Educator Renee Fair said.
“We’ll also talk about how we keep them safe, so the security we have at the zoo as well as important things to do with education,” she said.
The zoo will offer camps on different topics for a variety of ages in the coming weeks.
