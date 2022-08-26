Opening up the Spring River Zoo pond for free youth fishing could cost the city a lot more money, according to the zoo director.
Fencing off the area to separate its access from the zoo — and its paid admission — would cost an estimated $60,000 to $80,000, according to information presented Wednesday to the Roswell City Council’s General Services Committee by Zoo Director John Wright.
The pond was closed and drained in March 2020 for a planned cleaning of silt, goose droppings and debris and to rehabilitate the slope and areas surrounding the pond. It was the first known renovation of the pond in 50 years, according to city officials. The work was done by multiple city departments and with the cooperation of Chaves County under the direction of Jim Burress, special services director for the city.
The pond was initially expected to be completed for public use by fall 2020, but the pandemic slowed down that timeline. It wasn’t until November 2021 when the city celebrated what was then said to be the completion of the renovations and passed its responsibility from Burress to Wright and the zoo.
At that time, Wright said plans were that the pond would be accessed through the zoo with its purpose for youth fishing and education.
City Manager Joe Neeb said one of the ideas behind controlling access to the pond was to help ensure the pond was for youth fishing.
“I’ve seen it personally throughout the years when we were open, people forgot to bring their children when they fished,” he said.
Controlling access to the pond would also help prevent it from being overfished, he said.
“That was the most frustrating thing for us as we're looking at how we do this a little bit differently, because people would go out there and they would fish it out,” he said.
But since his election this spring, Mayor Tim Jennings has spoken of his desire to see the pond returned to free access for youth fishing.
Wright was charged by the committee in May to compile a list of amenities that would be needed or desired to reopen the pond with free access. The total package he presented to the committee on Wednesday is estimated to cost $688,330. The request suggested by Wright, at $757,000, adds about 10% to cover any unforeseen increases due to inflation or supply issues.
The committee voted 4-0 to recommend the request be heard by the Finance Committee, which is scheduled to meet Sept. 1.
The pond has yet to open to the public and, as Wright outlined Wednesday, there is still much left to do. Wright said he could not find a formalized plan for the pond’s renovation, so he didn’t know what the original budget for the project was.
Aside from the fencing, costs would include safety and maintenance equipment for $13,300, amenities such as benches, picnic tables and shelters estimated at $60,000 and installation of a fishing dock at $30,000. Restrooms and drinking fountains are estimated at $90,000.
Neeb said part of the original plan was to offer the public and businesses the opportunity to donate for some of the amenities such as tables and shelters as a sponsorship or memorial, and he would like to hold off on that spending to dust off that plan.
The largest potential costs are $250,000 to redo the embankments and possibly a new well as a water source for the pond and irrigation for the vegetation at $165,000.
Wright said the June 26 storm that dumped several inches of rain in less than two hours caused erosion and collapse of the banks.
“With all these rain events, the soil just didn’t have time to settle in. We also had major embankment failure,” he said.
Councilor Juliana Halvorson asked if anything had been planted on the banks. Wright said seeding grass has been a challenge due in part to problems with the well but there are some native plants and weeds.
“Right now weeds are about all I have to hold what soil I have,” he said.
The work to redo the banks would make them less steep and add retaining walls where the banks are close to a fence or the train tracks.
The well was found to not be functional. If a new well has to be drilled, it would cost an estimated $165,000, Wright said, but Chris Cortez, operations manager with Atkins Engineering Associates, told the committee it would likely be more when the cost of labor is figured in.
Wright said he had requested quotes for an assessment of the well from two engineering firms and Atkins was the only one to respond. The company has quoted slightly over $8,000 for assessment and any necessary permits and design.
Cortez said the zoo has its own water rights and the well for the pond is a shallow artesian well.
“It’s probably been there quite awhile. The idea would be, obviously, not to drill a well if we don’t have to,” he said. “There are artesian wells in the valley that are 100 years old that are still perfectly functional, so we want to do the least amount first.”
He said the best place to start would be to pull the pump and inspect the well.
“We’re going to start with the least amount possible and work our way toward the resolution,” he said.
Future zoo exhibits were also discussed earlier in the meeting, with the committee voting to recommend the full council approving a service agreement with NGA Architects of Albuquerque to design a new entry, farmland and bear exhibit. In January, the council approved $400,000 for design of the entry and farmland exhibit and $60,000 for the design of the bear exhibit.
