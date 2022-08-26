Zoo pond still in need of work

Much work remains to be done at the Spring River Zoo pond before it can be opened to the public for fishing once again. Zoo Director John Wright outlined what will be necessary for the Roswell City Council's General Services Committee on Wednesday.

Opening up the Spring River Zoo pond for free youth fishing could cost the city a lot more money, according to the zoo director.

Fencing off the area to separate its access from the zoo — and its paid admission — would cost an estimated $60,000 to $80,000, according to information presented Wednesday to the Roswell City Council’s General Services Committee by Zoo Director John Wright.