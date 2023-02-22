Ted Roe

Ted Roe

 Submitted Photo

The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) has established an Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Integration and Outreach Committee, which seeks to improve aerospace safety by enhancing scientific knowledge of and mitigating barriers to the study of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP).

Ted Roe, a founding/steering committee member of the AIAA UAP/Aviation Safety program, has been at the cutting edge of this movement, with his involvement in National Aviation Reporting Center On Anomalous Phenomena, the UAP Medical Coalition and now the AAIA UAP Outreach Committee. Roe agrees that there is a need for people to work together and collaborate on data collection and analysis to help move the field forward.