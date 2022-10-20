WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has ordered the release of 15 million barrels from the U.S. strategic reserve and will consider additional withdrawals this winter.
He's also telling voters that he hasn't given up on lowering gasoline prices.
It's a message with clear political implications as the president's approval rating has moved in the opposite direction from changes in gasoline prices. Wednesday's announcement completes the release of 180 million barrels authorized by Biden in March.
The reserve now contains roughly 400 million barrels of oil. That's the lowest level since 1984. And Republicans such as Florida Sen. Marco Rubio say that the releases are about helping Democrats in midterm elections.
Biden rejected the notion that politics played a role in his latest action. But the issue has clear political implications as the president's approval rating has moved inversely with changes in gasoline prices, which remain high despite coming down since a June peak.
"They're not falling fast enough," Biden said in remarks at the White House. "Families are hurting. You've heard me say it before, but I get it."
Biden has consistently said that high prices are the fault of Russia invading Ukraine at the start of this year. Any declines in gas prices — no matter their magnitude — the president attributes to his policies. Biden denied his latest move was about the upcoming elections, even though he told The Associated Press in an interview earlier this year that his approval ratings seem to move in the opposite direction from gas prices.
"It's not politically motivated at all," Biden said Wednesday in response to reporters' questions.
The open question is whether the announcement makes a difference with voters in Senate and House races in November that could be decided by razor-thin margins. Biden's announcement comes as gas prices have declined over the past two weeks. Yet a gallon of gas still averages $3.85, up from a year ago when Biden called $3.35 a gallon a strain on families and from roughly $2.40 a gallon during his 2021 inaugural.
Wednesday's announcement completes the release of 180 million barrels authorized by Biden in March that was initially supposed to occur over six months. Biden also had ordered the release of 50 million barrels in November 2021 and promised to investigate the possibility of price gouging.
Biden said the U.S. government will restock the strategic reserve when oil prices are at or lower than $67 to $72 a barrel, which administration officials said will support domestic production by guaranteeing a baseline level of demand. At the same time, he renewed his criticism of the profits reaped by oil companies — repeating a bet made this summer that public condemnation would matter more to these companies than shareholders' focus on returns.
Biden said his commitment to replenish the reserves should give U.S. energy companies enough confidence to ramp up production, even as the administration pushes to switch to renewable energy.
"We're giving you more certainty, so you can act now to increase oil production," Biden said.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.