Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., listens during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces to examine United States Space Force programs in review of the Fiscal Year 2024 Defense Authorization Request, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) voiced her displeasure at the failure to fully fund the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) for a second year in a row at the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing Tuesday.  In the Biden administration’s fiscal year 2024 budget request, AARO was requested to receive 11 million, a figure that Gillibrand argued was not the fully requested amount.  

In comments to Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) Michael J. McCord, Gillibrand said, “Mr. McCord, I was disappointed for the second year in a row that the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution office, or AARO, was not fully funded in the department's budget request. Understanding that we cannot get into specific budget figures in this forum, can you discuss why AARO was not fully funded?”