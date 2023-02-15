Aerial Objects

Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., left, and Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., talk as lawmakers and intelligence advisers arrive for a closed briefing on the unknown aerial objects the U.S. military shot down this weekend at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. The incidents come shortly after a Chinese surveillance balloon traversed the U.S. and was shot down off South Carolina a week ago.

 J. Scott Applewhite - staff, AP

A classified briefing held with senators to address public concerns about the recent shooting down of three unidentified flying objects has left lawmakers even more confused and speculative.

Following the briefing Tuesday, Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy claimed that there was "unity in confusion" among the senators, specifically regarding the three UFOs taken down by U.S. military fighters. The event, which was expected to bring clarity, has only added to the already growing uncertainty surrounding the incident.