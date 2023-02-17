Biden

President Joe Biden speaks about the Chinese surveillance balloon and other unidentified objects shot down by the U.S. military, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

On Thursday, while President Biden made public comments about the takedown of three unidentified flying objects (UFOs), a bipartisan group of senators issued a joint statement urging full funding of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) to address growing concerns over unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs).

The AARO relies on access to U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community UAP data. Its mission is to integrate and resolve threats to the United States, while also offering increased transparency to the American people and reducing the stigma around this issue of UAPs.