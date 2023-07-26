Rep. Tim Burchett

This morning at 10 a.m. Eastern time in Washington, D.C., the U.S. House Committee on Oversight is scheduled to convene a public hearing on the subject of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP).

The hearing listed on the committee’s website as Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government, will be led by Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN-2), Rep. Anna Luna (R-FL-13), Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL-23) and Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO-7).