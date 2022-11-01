Supreme Court Affirmative Action

People rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday as oral arguments are heard in two cases that could decide the future of affirmative action in college admissions.

 AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

WASHINGTON — The survival of affirmative action in higher education appeared to be in serious trouble Monday at a conservative-dominated Supreme Court after hours of debate over vexing questions of race.

The most diverse court in the nation's history — among the nine justices are four women, two Black people and a Latina — is weighing challenges to admissions programs at the University of North Carolina and Harvard that use race among many factors in seeking a diverse student body.