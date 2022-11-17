Katie Hobbs declares victory in Arizona governor race

Katie Hobbs declares victory in the Arizona governor race at a rally at Luna Culture Lab in Phoenix on Nov. 15, 2022. The Associated Press and other media outlets called the race in favor of Hobbs Monday, though Republican Kari Lake has not conceded. (Photo by Alexia Faith/Cronkite News)

PHOENIX – Democrat Katie Hobbs declared victory in the Arizona governor’s race at a rally Tuesday morning in which she acknowledged the grueling campaign and praised Arizonans for rejecting chaos.

“Last night our race was officially called (by media organizations), and I am honored to stand before you as governor-elect,” Hobbs told supporters at Luna Culture Lab in central Phoenix. “It has been a long year and a half. But in this election, Arizonans chose solving our problems over conspiracy theories.”