Election 2022 Secretaries of State

Esmeralda County Commissioner Ralph Keyes, center, works on a hand recount of votes with others on June 24 in Goldfield, Nev. An AP survey shows the majority of candidates running this year for the state posts that oversee elections oppose the idea of hand counting ballots.

 AP Photo/John Locher

The vast majority of candidates running to become their states' chief election officers oppose hand counting ballots, a laborious and error-prone process that has gained favor among some Republicans embracing conspiracy theories about voting machines.

An Associated Press survey of major-party secretary of state candidates in the 24 states found broad skepticism about hand counting among election professionals of all ideological stripes.