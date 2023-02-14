United States Aerial Objects

FILE - In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, Feb. 4, 2023. A missile fired on Feb. 5 by a U.S. F-22 off the Carolina coast ended the days-long flight of what the Biden administration says was a surveillance operation that took the Chinese balloon near U.S. military sites. It was an unprecedented incursion across U.S. territory for recent decades, and raised concerns among Americans about a possible escalation in spying and other challenges from rival China.

 Chad Fish - handout one time use, Chad Fish

The U.S. government's recent actions regarding unidentified flying objects has sparked much public interest and speculation. During a press briefing Sunday, Melissa Dalton, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Hemispheric Affairs, shed some light on the matter.

Dalton stated, "We have acted out of an abundance of caution to protect our security and interests." She emphasized that while several entities operate objects at high altitudes for legitimate purposes, it is difficult to assess the nature and capabilities of recent objects.