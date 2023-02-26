China Spy Balloon Pilot's Photo

In this image released by the Department of Defense on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, a U.S. Air Force U-2 pilot looks down at a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon as it hovers over the United States on Feb. 3, 2023. (Department of Defense via AP)

In the days since the search was been called off for three unidentified objects shot down by the U.S. military, more questions than answers remain. Despite the release of a high-resolution picture of a downed Chinese spy balloon taken from the cockpit of a high-altitude U-2 reconnaissance aircraft, the images and video of the three unidentified objects have not been released.

On Feb. 16, Aviation Week published an article stating there was some speculation that the object could have been a pico balloon launched by the Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade. However, the provenance of this group remains unclear, with a defunct website making it difficult to establish their existence or verify their involvement. The Roswell Daily Record sent a message to the email address listed for the group on an archived version of their website but it was returned as undeliverable.