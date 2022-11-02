Trump Legal Troubles

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts has placed a temporary hold on a congressional request to obtain former President Donald Trump's tax returns. In this file photo, Trump speaks at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nev., on Oct. 8.

 AP Photo/José Luis Villegas

WASHINGTON — Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday put a temporary hold on the handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee.

Roberts' order gives the Supreme Court time to weigh the legal issues in Trump's emergency appeal to the high court, filed Monday.