Sean Kirkpatrick

AARO director Sean Kirkpatrick speaks at a Emerging Threats and Capabilities Subcommittee meeting on Wednesday, in Washington, D.C.

 U.S. Senate on Armed Services Committee Screenshot

The Senate's Emerging Threats and Capabilities Subcommittee held a hearing with both closed and public sessions on measures related to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) on Wednesday.

Emerging from the hearings, an absence of clear direction for whistleblowers who wish to come forward with sensitive information.