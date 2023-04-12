Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY)

Cole Stevens, press secretary for the United States Senate Committee on Armed Services, confirmed Wednesday to the Roswell Daily Record that the Emerging Threats and Capabilities subcommittee will be holding a new open hearing on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP).

In a follow-up call, a staffer confirmed to the Roswell Daily Record that Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick, head of the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), will be speaking at the hearing on April 19.