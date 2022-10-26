Britain Politics

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech at 10 Downing Street in London on Tuesday. Sunak arrived at Downing Street Tuesday after returning from Buckingham Palace where he was invited to form a government by Britain's King Charles III.

 AP Photo/Alastair Grant

LONDON — Rishi Sunak became Britain's third prime minister this year on Tuesday, tasked with taming an economic crisis that has left the country's finances in a precarious state and millions struggling to pay their food and energy bills.

Sunak, who is the U.K.'s first leader of color, met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, where the monarch officially asked the new leader of the governing Conservative Party to form a government, as is tradition.