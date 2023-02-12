UFO
In recent years, reports of unidentified flying objects, commonly referred to as UAPs, have captured the attention of the public and experts alike. As the phenomenon continues to attract widespread attention, a growing number of witnesses have come forward to report experiencing physical and psychological effects after encountering UAPs. These effects range from headaches and nausea to anxiety and sleep disturbance.

The U.S. military has confirmed sightings and encounters are happening. In 2022, the Department of Defense All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office was established. The goal of the AARO is to mitigate any potential threats to the safety of operations and national security, including anomalous and unidentified objects in space, air, underwater and across different modes of transport. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence released the unclassified version of its 2022 Annual Report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena. It noted that 510 UAP reports had been filed as of Aug. 30, 2022.