Dave Rich and Marianne Robb

Dave Rich and Marianne Robb of UAP-PD.

 Submitted Photo

Former law enforcement officers Marianne Robb and Dave Rich have moved on from investigating crimes to a new topic, Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena. The pair have launched UAP-PD to help share the challenges individuals in law enforcement deal with when investigating these phenomena, and to provide a place for these officers to share their own stories.

“We are going to share stories of police officers that have seen the unexplained, but never talked about it. We're finding out there are thousands of officers, we have 2530 officers that have seen the unexplained, but never talked about it,” Robb told the Roswell Daily Record in an interview. “Now, one of the biggest things is, there's over 800,000 police officers in the United States. All those officers, they work seven days a week, 365 days a year. They get into situations and they might see something they cannot explain and they will just never, never talk about it.”