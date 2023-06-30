Former law enforcement officers Marianne Robb and Dave Rich have moved on from investigating crimes to a new topic, Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena. The pair have launched UAP-PD to help share the challenges individuals in law enforcement deal with when investigating these phenomena, and to provide a place for these officers to share their own stories.
“We are going to share stories of police officers that have seen the unexplained, but never talked about it. We're finding out there are thousands of officers, we have 2530 officers that have seen the unexplained, but never talked about it,” Robb told the Roswell Daily Record in an interview. “Now, one of the biggest things is, there's over 800,000 police officers in the United States. All those officers, they work seven days a week, 365 days a year. They get into situations and they might see something they cannot explain and they will just never, never talk about it.”
Robb and Rich have set up a website that allows individuals to submit their stories. “We're here to talk to those officers — say, look, we're police officers too,” Robb explained. “This is a safe zone. We want you to come forward and share your story with us. There's a detective that we know that came and spoke to us and he, actually, when he first came and sat down, his shoulders were up, he was very tense. By the time we were done, he was so relaxed and that's what we want to do. That's what we're trying to get the word out is, please officers, come talk to us.”
UAP-PD will be set up at the convention center for this year’s UFO Festival. They encourage any current or former local law enforcement to stop by and share their stories. “The reality is that officers are seeing things all the time, all over the country, all over the world. You have officers that are encountering things that they can't explain. Due to the fact that we're all type A personalities we have a hard time grasping onto that, like walking into a situation, seeing something with our own eyes that we see and we're like, 'I can't explain that.' Then like transitioning to the follow-up and being able to like kind of get past that. It's very difficult. That's where a lot of the stigma comes from, is that like the believability factor. Just straight up the fact that a lot of the stuff that they're seeing is just so hard to believe,” Rich said.
Rich explained one difficulty for police officers reporting unexplained sightings is the hit it can cause to their reputation. “What we do as police officers, our entire career is based off of our credibility. Whether I'm pulling over somebody for speeding, or I arrest somebody for shoplifting, or I was a homicide, sex crimes detective, a major felony, I'm arresting somebody for that. If you really think about it, it comes down to two things. What evidence do I have? And whether or not people are going to believe that I'm telling the truth, which is my credibility.”
“When we were doing the job. I was willing to take a bullet for these people, literally,” Rich continued. Rich said talking about his own unexplained experience on the job helped him. Rich thinks other officers need the same opportunity. “This is a career where we take an oath that I'm gonna go get shot for that guy if I have to, to save his life. Now, we're figuratively taking a bullet for them because they can come and tell us, this is what I saw. We can keep their names out of it. We can keep all of their information secret and put that story out there. They now get some sort of therapeutic. Some sort of closure.”
Law enforcement officers that want to learn more can do so at uap-pd.com.