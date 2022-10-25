APTOPIX Britain Politics

Rishi Sunak, center, waves after winning the Conservative Party leadership contest at the Conservative party Headquarters in London on Monday.

 AP Photo/Aberto Pezzali

LONDON — Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain's first prime minister of color after being chosen Monday to lead a governing Conservative Party desperate for a safe pair of hands to guide the country through economic and political turbulence.

The challenges facing the U.K.'s third prime minister this year are enormous: He must try to shore up an economy sliding toward recession and reeling after his predecessor's brief, disastrous experiment in libertarian economics, while also attempting to unite a demoralized and divided party that trails far behind the opposition in opinion polls.