Congress UFOs

Ryan Graves, Americans for Safe Aerospace Executive Director, from left, retired U.S. Air Force Maj. David Grusch and retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. David Fravor, testify before a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

 Nathan Howard/AP Photo

In testimony to Congress on Wednesday, retired Maj. David Grusch stated under oath that the U.S. government is concealing a program for recovering unidentified flying objects and reverse-engineering the technology.

In his opening statement at the House Oversight subcommittee hearing, Grusch said, "I was an intelligence officer for 14 years, both in the U.S. Air Force at the rank of major and most recently, from 2021-2023, at the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency at the GS-15 civilian level, which is the military equivalent of a full-bird colonel. I was my agency’s co-lead in Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) and transmedium object analysis, as well as reporting to UAP Task Force and eventually, once it was established, the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office."