In testimony to Congress on Wednesday, retired Maj. David Grusch stated under oath that the U.S. government is concealing a program for recovering unidentified flying objects and reverse-engineering the technology.
In his opening statement at the House Oversight subcommittee hearing, Grusch said, "I was an intelligence officer for 14 years, both in the U.S. Air Force at the rank of major and most recently, from 2021-2023, at the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency at the GS-15 civilian level, which is the military equivalent of a full-bird colonel. I was my agency’s co-lead in Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) and transmedium object analysis, as well as reporting to UAP Task Force and eventually, once it was established, the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office."
Grusch stated that his testimony was based on information provided by individuals with a longstanding track record of legitimacy and service to the country, many of whom presented compelling evidence in the form of photography, official documentation and classified oral testimony. He asserted that he was informed, during his official duties, of a long-running UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering program.
During the hearing, U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN-2) asked Grusch about the government's awareness of evidence related to extraterrestrial or otherwise unexplained forms of intelligence and if so, when he thought it first occurred. "I'd like to use the term non-human, and I'd like to denote origin, keeps the aperture open both scientifically, certainly, like I've discussed publicly previously in 1930s," Grusch replied.
Grusch also mentioned during the hearing that the recovered craft contained non-human biologics inside them. When U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC-1) inquired about the craft and pilots' origin, Grusch confirmed that the biologics were non-human, based on the assessments of individuals with direct knowledge of the program who are still involved. Furthermore, Grusch acknowledged his awareness of individuals sustaining injuries while working on legacy UFO reverse engineering.
Other witnesses at the hearing included Ryan Graves, Executive Director of Americans for Safe Aerospace, and retired Commander David Fravor, former Commanding Officer, United States Navy.