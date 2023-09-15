Roswell officials attend National Championship Air Races and Show

A group of officials from the city of Roswell are at the National Championship Air Races and Show in Reno, Nevada. They hope to be chosen to host the races at the Roswell Air Center in 2025.   

 Robert Corn Photo

City Councilor Robert Corn said Wednesday in a telephone interview that a variety of officials are at the event studying how various operations are carried out.