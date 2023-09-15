Roswell officials attend National Championship Air Races and Show

Officials from Roswell are attending the National Championship Air Races and Air Show in Reno, Nevada, this week.
City Councilor Robert Corn said Wednesday in a telephone interview that a variety of officials are at the event studying how various operations are carried out.
“Our mission is to make our venue where (the Reno Air Racing Association) brings the championship races,” he said.
Being there “has given us a great opportunity and insight into the aspects of what it takes to put on this race,” Corn said.
He then pointed out that “it’s not just planes going in a circle.”
Among others from the Roswell area at the air races are Mayor Pro-tem Cristina Arnold, Deputy City Manager Mike Mathews and Mike Espiritu, president and CEO of the Roswell Chaves County Economic Development Corporation (RCCEDC).
Corn said other members of the city’s staff are studying how the air association handles such concerns as safety and logistics. For example, Karen Sanders, who is the city and Chaves County’s emergency manager, is watching that aspect of the event.
Mathews was the city’s public safety director before being named as deputy city manager in 2019.
The Roswell group showed up over the weekend. He noted that people from other sites competing to become the event’s future host started arriving later.
Public safety was cited as a concern by the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority, which oversees Reno-Stead Airport along with Reno-Tahoe International Airport, according to the association’s written announcement about the 2023 air races being the last ones at Reno-Stead.
More than 30 people — 20 of them pilots — have died over the years during these races. The worst accident occurred in 2011 when an aircraft crashed and killed the pilot as well as 10 spectators. This crash also injured 69 others on the ground, according to previous news reports.
The races continue to thrill people interested in not only watching but participating in the races, though preparing and transporting planes to the race has become cost-prohibitive for some.
They also have a positive, and lucrative, economic impact of more than $100 million annually for the Reno area.
Corn said Espiritu, who served in the U.S. Air Force for many years before moving into civilian life, found out that the race officials needed to find a new venue and suggested the Roswell Air Center be considered as the new venue for the races.
Terry Matter, vice chairman of the air association, was the keynote speaker at the RCCEDC’s annual meeting in July. Matter talked about the air races, citing insurance costs along with more people residing closer to the airport as reasons why the air races would no longer be held at Reno-Stead after this one ends.
Matter emphasized that there are also a large number of displays and experiences on the ground at Reno-Stead along with the seven different classes of aircraft racing in specific categories based on the type of plane flown.
Other attractions include a STEM Education Discovery Zone, heritage displays, military demonstrations as well as a variety of other displays and activities. The association also hosts an annual racing school at Reno-Stead in June.
The air races require as many as 1,200 volunteers along with help from members of local service organizations to run smoothly every year.
A special event license was also approved by the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority for an air show to commemorate the air races’ 60th anniversary next year.
Roswell is among the sites being considered, though air association officials have yet to disclose the list of locations they are looking at. One media report from an outlet in northern Nevada reported there are six locations while some other sources say there are five.
Air association officials will make a final decision about where to relocate after making site visits.
Corn said there was a “May Day” incident Tuesday when a plane engine blew up. That aircraft landed safely, he stressed.
“They’ve got their business figured out,” Corn said.
He also reported that he was enjoying being there.
“It’s an exciting time,” he added.
