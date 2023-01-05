For a second straight day, House Republicans tried and failed to elect one of their own to lead the U.S. House of Representatives, plunging the 118th Congress into a level of disarray not seen in decades, causing irritation and concern among New Mexico's all-Democratic House delegation.
“For the health and well-being of our country and our communities we need to elect leadership that is committed to a vision of bipartisanship that is going to serve our communities, that is going to uplift our families and communities,” U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, a Democrat from New Mexico's 1st Congressional District, said in a phone interview Wednesday with the Roswell Daily Record.
Republicans who hold a narrow five-seat majority in the House began voting Tuesday but have been unable to coalesce around one of their own to hold the top job in the House.
California Republican Kevin McCarthy has received the backing of the bulk of his party, but a group of some of the most hardline conservatives in his conference have withheld support and in some instances publicly opposed McCarthy's ascension to the speakership.
As of press time Wednesday, those 21 holdouts still left McCarthy short of the 218 needed to clinch the speakership.
On the sixth ballot, McCarthy had 201 votes, 17 votes behind what is needed to get the speaker's gavel, putting him second to Democrat Hakeem Jefferies of New York who had 212. Florida Republican Byron Donalds, an initial McCarthy supporter who later defected, followed with 20 votes. One other member reportedly voted present.
The House on a Republican line vote moved to cease voting and adjourn until 8 p.m Wednesday night. The disarray marks the first time since 1923 the House has failed to elect a speaker on the first ballot.
Stansbury called the two-day spectacle a sad day for American democracy. “We are seeing the breakdown of our democratic institutions in the way in which this has been handled and the chaos this has created for our country and our Congress,” Stansbury said.
The failure to produce a speaker has brought all other business to a grinding halt and left many of those in Washington D.C in a state of limbo.
“Hundreds of people had flown in to see family members be sworn into office, especially all the new members, and we spent almost six hours down here on the floor taking vote after vote,” she said.
Members of the House are unable to be sworn in until a speaker is picked, causing frustration among those such as Gabe Vasquez, a Democrat who was elected to represent New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District.
“On Tuesday, we were all eager to come to Congress to get sworn in so we could get to work. Unfortunately, a small faction of right-wing Republicans are holding Congress hostage, not allowing us to do the job my constituents elected me to do,” Vasquez said in a statement.
Those withholding their support from McCarthy have reportedly had a long list of grievances and proposed changes they want in exchange for their votes. Since the November elections, McCarthy has tried to court them but with no luck.
Stansbury though said as far as she knows Republicans have not reached out to Democrats to back McCarthy or some other candidate, and are instead concentrating on finding agreement within their own ranks.
Despite the impasse, Stansbury said that even if offered concessions, at this point it is unlikely Democrats would cross the aisle to bail out Republicans
In contrast with the discord among Republicans, she notes that the entire Democratic Caucus from the first ballot on has remained supportive of Jefferies whom they elected minority leader, and has been their choice for Speaker.
“They are 100% united,” Stansbury said of Democrats support of Jeffries, noting throughout voting he has consistently received the most votes, though six short of what is needed to be Speaker.
Asked if she believes Republicans would cross the aisle and vote for Jeffries to be speaker, Stansbury said that would be a historic day, and would make Jeffries the first African-American to lead a chamber of Congress.
Whether that in the end has a chance of happening though, is something that Republicans will have to decide.