Rep. Kevin McCarthy

New Mexico's congressional delegation speaks out about the delays in congress while Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA-23) continues to deal with a hard-right wall of opposition in his bid to become Speaker of the House (2011 file photo/Clarke Condé).

 Clarke Condé Photo

For a second straight day, House Republicans tried and failed to elect one of their own to lead the U.S. House of Representatives, plunging the 118th Congress into a level of disarray not seen in decades, causing irritation and concern among New Mexico's all-Democratic House delegation.

“For the health and well-being of our country and our communities we need to elect leadership that is committed to a vision of bipartisanship that is going to serve our communities, that is going to uplift our families and communities,” U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, a Democrat from New Mexico's 1st Congressional District, said in a phone interview Wednesday with the Roswell Daily Record.