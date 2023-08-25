State suing solar company; investigating two more

Shown here is a commercial building that used to be the Roswell location of NM Solar Group, Inc. at 107 E. Gallina Road. The solar company, being sued by the New Mexico Attorney General, had leased the site for several months in the past, according to EXP Realty.

 Terri Harber Photo

A company that installed rooftop solar power systems with locations across the state is being sued by the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office. The complaint was filed against NM Solar Group Inc., which shut down its operations and left hundreds of customers with their service contracts unfulfilled.

The company has had locations in the Roswell area, such as buildings in the 100 block of East Gallina Road and the 6100 block of South Main Street, both in Chaves County.