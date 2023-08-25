State suing solar company; investigating two more

A company that installed rooftop solar power systems with locations across the state is being sued by the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office. The complaint was filed against NM Solar Group Inc., which shut down its operations and left hundreds of customers with their service contracts unfulfilled.
The company has had locations in the Roswell area, such as buildings in the 100 block of East Gallina Road and the 6100 block of South Main Street, both in Chaves County.
Legal documents filed by the state with the 1st Judicial District Court in Santa Fe County on behalf of the company’s customers include a complaint and demand for a jury trial as well as an emergency petition to stop the company’s highest-ranking managers from “removing themselves and their property from the state of New Mexico upon commencement of forthcoming litigation.”
“The Attorney General’s Office is primarily concerned with assisting in the recovery of monies paid by customers for services that were not completed before the business’s decision to wind down operations,” the state office explained in a prepared statement.
Filing an emergency writ of ne exeat is to ensure the company managers — considered defendants in this legal action — comply with the court until issues have been resolved. It stemmed from concerns about those managers having engaged in unfair or deceptive trade practices ultimately attempting to avoid trial and abscond with company assets.
Reasons for petitioning that the defendants not be allowed to leave the state or remove company property include NM Solar Group's workers being laid off last week coupled with a lack of plans to close out pending contracts.
Former employees also told the Attorney General’s Office that high-level managers have been receiving high salaries “even after it was clear that the company was struggling financially, showing a clear disregard for doing business in an honest and legal manner,” a court document stated.
It’s also thought that upper managers would attempt to move company assets out of New Mexico and into out-of-state offices in El Paso, Texas, and possibly into a solar company called AZ Solar Group, LLC somewhere in Arizona. One online source states that this company is in Tucson and another says it has also closed.
Money made by the company plays a major role in the state’s argument for the ne exeat hold to be placed on the defendants. “ … upon information and belief, NM Solar Group Inc.’s revenue grew from $19 million to $43 million between 2019 and 2022, giving NM Solar Group access to significant funds that could be used to remove themselves and property associated with the corporation to another state.”
Also stated in the filing is that former employees have reported to authorities that the company’s social media sites were shut down and customers have been unable to leave email messages with the company.
Two other solar companies are under investigation by the Attorney General’s Office, Meraki Solar and Titan Solar. The Attorney General’s Office said it has also received a large amount of complaints about the business practices of these two companies.
Meraki Solar used to have a location in Roswell’s Main Place Shopping Center, which is located in the 2600 block of North Main Street. That company is headquartered in Pensacola, Florida.
The Attorney General’s Office asks that people who believe they have been affected by these or other solar installation companies file a complaint on the Attorney General's website, www.nmag.gov, or call 1-844-255-9210.
Complaints about these types of companies so far have been about putting "thousands of dollars" down for the installation of solar equipment but the seller not having started the installation, not having the equipment fully installed, or not installing the equipment to the power grid, a representative of the Attorney General’s Office said Wednesday.
