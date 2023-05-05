ARTESIA — For 30 years, Artesia Public Schools Director Cooper Henderson has been the guiding force behind the district’s athletic department. On April 28, he passed the torch to one of his own.

Current Yucca Elementary School Principal Brian Taylor was announced as the new APS director of athletics by Superintendent Thad Phipps during a conference at the Administration Building. Taylor, a former Bulldog athlete and a 20-plus-year employee of the APS, will take the helm this summer following Henderson’s retirement.