LORDSBURG — Lordsburg was one of eight airports in New Mexico to receive a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to repair runways, taxiways and other infrastructure, according to an announcement from U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) and U.S. Reps. Teresa Leger Fernández (D-N.M.), Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.) and Gabe Vasquez (D-N.M.).

The grants total $2,865,326, and out of that $2.8 million, the Lordsburg Municipal Airport is slated to receive $283,500. This funding will be used to update the airport’s master plan narrative report and airport layout plan to address key issues, objectives and goals pertinent to the airport’s future development.