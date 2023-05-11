LORDSBURG — Lordsburg was one of eight airports in New Mexico to receive a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to repair runways, taxiways and other infrastructure, according to an announcement from U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) and U.S. Reps. Teresa Leger Fernández (D-N.M.), Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.) and Gabe Vasquez (D-N.M.).
The grants total $2,865,326, and out of that $2.8 million, the Lordsburg Municipal Airport is slated to receive $283,500. This funding will be used to update the airport’s master plan narrative report and airport layout plan to address key issues, objectives and goals pertinent to the airport’s future development.
“I’m grateful federal funding to assist us in our airport master plan to further the expansion and objectives of New Mexico’s oldest airport,” Lordsburg Mayor Glenda Greene told the Herald on May 2. “Local economics depend on the assistance and infrastructure of the airport.”
“Local airports help sustain and grow our economy. They also play an important role in connecting families and communities to one another and to healthcare and other services,” said Heinrich.
“Rural airports are essential for communities like Lordsburg and Belen to stay connected,” said Vasquez. “I’m proud to see more than $1.2 million in federal funding delivered to my district to improve runways and prepare for future development at these airports.”