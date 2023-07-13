CLAYTON — A Clayton community project was initiated by the New Mexico Aging and Long- Term Services Department to positively impact the aging population of Clayton, Union County, N.M., with the engagement of the working group of AmeriCorps led by the direction of two-year AmeriCorps member and new team leader Emily Matthews and her crew of seven diverse co-workers.
They are operating on the AmeriCorps NCCC national civilian Community Corps 10-month team-based program having visited Arkansas, Colorado and New Mexico, working for the city of Las Animas.