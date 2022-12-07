CLOVIS — The proposed anti-abortion ordinance to make Clovis a “sanctuary city for the unborn” remained tabled after Mayor Mike Morris’ tiebreaking vote at a Dec. 1 city commission meeting.

Commissioner David Bryant asked the issue be brought back to the commission for a vote after it was tabled Nov. 3, but his motion failed with the 5-4 vote. With the ordinance remaining tabled, the other proposed action item on the agenda, to vote on whether or not to implement the ordinance, became irrelevant.