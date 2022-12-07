CLOVIS — The proposed anti-abortion ordinance to make Clovis a “sanctuary city for the unborn” remained tabled after Mayor Mike Morris’ tiebreaking vote at a Dec. 1 city commission meeting.
Commissioner David Bryant asked the issue be brought back to the commission for a vote after it was tabled Nov. 3, but his motion failed with the 5-4 vote. With the ordinance remaining tabled, the other proposed action item on the agenda, to vote on whether or not to implement the ordinance, became irrelevant.
After the meeting, Clovis resident Laura Wight of the progressive group “Eastern New Mexico Rising” issued a statement on the action.
“What we saw employed at tonight’s commission meeting was nothing less than good, old-fashioned reason and logic,” Wight said. “Eastern New Mexico Rising applauds the mayor and commissioners for being cautious, adhering to law and acting in the best fiscal interest of the citizens of Clovis.”
Also after the meeting, Clovis/Lubbock pastor Ryan Denton commented on the commission action.
“The mayor showed his hand tonight,” Denton said. “He is not a pro-life mayor. He left four other commissioners hung out to dry tonight. As citizens of Clovis we deserve leaders with spine. We have four of them, now we need a mayor.”
Morris declined to respond.