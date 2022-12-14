CLOVIS — The proposed Roosevelt County anti-abortion ordinance set for a vote next month is different than an ordinance passed in Hobbs and tabled in Clovis: The proposed Roosevelt ordinance is intended to rely on legal action by county residents for enforcement.
In the ordinance, brought before the Roosevelt County Commission by Commissioner Rodney Savage, there are details about who may bring action against an abortion operation:
“The requirements of this section shall be enforced exclusively through the private civil actions described in section 3. No direct or indirect enforcement of this section may be taken or threatened by Roosevelt County or any of its employees or agents against any person or entity, by any means whatsoever…”
The “Section 3” referenced in the proposed ordinance refers to Section 3 of that ordinance which is titled “Private Right of Action”: “Any person, other than the state, its political subdivisions, including Roosevelt County, and any officer or employee or agent of a state or local governmental entity in this state, has standing to bring and may bring a civil action…”
The proposed Clovis and adopted Hobbs ordinances do not have this language.
Hobbs City Attorney Efren Cortez said Dec. 8, “The city of Hobbs’ abortion business ordinance does not create a private cause of action against the abortion business.”
Savage said the Roosevelt County ordinance was also created by the Austin, Texas, attorney who crafted the Clovis and Hobbs ordinances.
Hobbs is the only municipality in New Mexico that has passed the anti-abortion ordinance. The Clovis measure was tabled by a 7 to 1 city commission vote Nov. 3.
A similar measure moved a step closer to being adopted in Lea County Dec. 8. County commissioners there voted 5 to 0 to move the measure for a final vote in January.
Otero County voted on an unenforceable anti-abortion resolution in July as did Alamogordo in August.