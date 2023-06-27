ARTESIA — The Artesia Public Schools (APS) has issued a warning to parents regarding the popular social media platform TikTok.
APS Director of Health and Wellness Mitzi McCaleb distributed a letter to APS families June 21, stating it is “crucial” for them to be aware of “the potential risks and implications associated with allowing young children to engage in social media platforms.”
Specifically regarding TikTok, McCaleb issued the following points to consider:
• Inappropriate Content: TikTok is an open platform where anyone can share videos. There is a risk of adolescents encountering explicit or inappropriate content that may not be suitable for their age group.
• Cyberbullying: TikTok has a large user base, and cyberbullying can occur through comments, direct messages, or even through the creation of malicious or mocking videos. Adolescents may be subjected to online harassment, which can have detrimental effects on their mental health and well-being.
• Privacy Concerns: TikTok collects a significant amount of user data, including personal information and behavioral patterns.
There have been concerns about how this data is used and shared with third parties. Adolescents may not always understand the implications of sharing personal information online.
• Time Consumption and Distraction: TikTok’s addictive nature and endless scrolling can lead to excessive screen time and distraction from other important activities such as schoolwork, physical exercise or face-to-face interactions.
• Lack of Critical Thinking: TikTok’s short-form videos can contribute to a superficial understanding of complex issues, as content is often condensed and simplified. This can hinder critical thinking skills and the ability to evaluate information critically.
• Emotional Well-Being: TikTok can contribute to feelings of inadequacy, low self-esteem and anxiety, especially for young children who may compare themselves to others. The constant pressure to fit in, gain followers, or seek validation through likes and comments can negatively impact their mental well-being. Encourage your child to focus on real-life experiences, hobbies and healthy relationships outside the digital realm.
McCaleb is urging families to review the age-appropriateness of social media platforms utilized by their children.
“It is crucial to have open conversations about digital safety, set clear boundaries, and establish guidelines for their online presence,” she said. “By slaying informed, engaged and proactive, we can help ensure the well-being and safely of our children in this digital age.”
