TAOS — Two members of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club arrested following the fatal May 27 shootout in Red River were released on bond recently after judges in Taos District Court denied motions to hold them in custody pending trial.

In the first hearing, held June 5 in the case of Christopher Michael Garcia, Judge Emilio Chavez ordered Garcia’s release to his home in Texas, where the defendant will be fitted with an ankle monitor. Garcia is also forbidden from contacting other biker gang members and will be required to adhere to a curfew of 10 p.m.