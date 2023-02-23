The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is planning a November oil and gas lease auction involving New Mexico and Oklahoma parcels, including seven tracts in eastern New Mexico counties.
The federal agency has opened its 30-day scoping period, which allows the public to provide information that could impact land management decisions. The comment period ends March 20.
According to the BLM website, the total acreage now intended to be part of the auction is about 916. Of that, 162 acres is located in Oklahoma, with two tracts in Pittsburg County and three in Woods County. The remaining acreage is in Roosevelt, Lea and Eddy counties.
The largest single tract is in Roosevelt County at 320 acres. Two tracts in Lea County are under consideration, one for 40 acres and another for 84 acres. The four tracts being considered in Eddy County are for 120 acres and 110 acres, with two each for 40 acres.
The planned online auction would follow the new criteria authorized by the Inflation Reduction Act signed in August 2022. The new criteria require minimum bids of at least $10 an acre, up from $2 an acre; raise the royalty rates to 16.67%, up from 12.5%; and increase rental rates to $3 an acre for the first year, $5 an acre for years three through eight, and $15 for years nine and 10.
The U.S. Energy Information Agency released a study in March 2022 projecting that oil and natural gas will remain the largest sources of energy used in the nation until at least 2050, although renewable energy sources are expected to grow significantly during that time. Some environmental and advocacy groups continue to object to onshore lease sales for a variety of reasons related to climate concerns, environmental justice issues and views that the federal government is not recovering enough money from the lease sales and rentals to cover the costs of resource use and environmental damage.
More information about the planned lease sale or information on providing comments is available on the BLM e-planning site, which can be found on the BLM New Mexico website, blm.gov/new-mexico.