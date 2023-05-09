CLOVIS — When Bill McCoy of Melrose saw his name on the screen as a top ten contestant in the Fundamental Spreadsheet Application category, he would have never guessed what was going to happen next.

“I really didn’t think that I would actually be first,” McCoy said. The sophomore competed at the national Business Professionals of America (BPA) contest in Anaheim, Calif. recently. Out of 71 contestants with qualifying results, and over 100 total in the contest, McCoy ended up at the top of the list, bringing home a National Championship banner for his school.