CLOVIS — When Bill McCoy of Melrose saw his name on the screen as a top ten contestant in the Fundamental Spreadsheet Application category, he would have never guessed what was going to happen next.
“I really didn’t think that I would actually be first,” McCoy said. The sophomore competed at the national Business Professionals of America (BPA) contest in Anaheim, Calif. recently. Out of 71 contestants with qualifying results, and over 100 total in the contest, McCoy ended up at the top of the list, bringing home a National Championship banner for his school.
Jaree Elliott, the Melrose BPA advisor, said that to her knowledge along with high school principal Dickie Roybal, this is the first time Melrose has ever brought home an individual who won first place in a contest at the national BPA contest.
Elliott said she knew from the very beginning of the year that McCoy was advanced when it came to using Microsoft Excel and making spreadsheets.
Elliott said, “All the assignments were really easy for Bill.”
A congratulatory assembly was held May 3 at the school to recognize McCoy’s accomplishment along with the rest of the Melrose BPA chapter. McCoy was able to present his national champion banner to the superintendent, Brian Stacy.