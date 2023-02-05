ESPAÑOLA — A burglar who stole more than $100,000 in jewelry from an Española boutique was identified as the culprit after police spotted his girlfriend wearing some of the pricey jewels, police said.

Video evidence was also used to help identify Timothy Jaramillo, 38, of Española, who stole an array of high-priced bling — including a silver diamond ring and diamond tennis bracelet — during the Dec. 10 burglary at Alicia Fine Jewelers, according to Española Police Chief Mizel Garcia.